The Magna Carta was not damaged in the smash and grab attempt

A man is being held by police after trying to steal the Magna Carta which is on display at Salisbury Cathedral.

Alarms went off after the suspect tried to smash the glass box which protects the valuable document on Thursday afternoon at about 17:00 BST.

The 45-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted theft, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Magna Carta has not been damaged and nobody was injured, police said.

The document is a charter of rights agreed by King John of England in 1215. It is considered one of Britain's most influential legal documents.

Only four copies exist and Salisbury Cathedral is home to the best preserved version.