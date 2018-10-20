Image copyright PA Image caption The liner struck an iceberg and sank on its way to New York from Southampton on April 15 1912

A poster advertising the Titanic's return voyage from New York to Europe has fetched £62,000 at auction.

It would have been displayed in New York, and most were destroyed after the liner sank on its way to the city from Southampton on April 15 1912.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described it as "one of the rarest Titanic posters in existence".

It was sold at the auction at Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, to a collector.

Mr Aldridge said the auction received interest from buyers from all over the world, and the price "reflects the continuing interest in the Titanic story".

Image copyright Henry Aldridge Image caption The poster describes the liner as the "latest, largest and finest steamer afloat"

The poster features an image of the Titanic's almost identical sister ship, the Olympic, which was often used for promotional material.

A pair of brass lifeboat plaques from the liner were also sold for £86,000 at the auction.

A gold Tiffany watch given to Captain Rostron of the Carpathia - the ship which rescued survivors - reached £68,000, and a menu from the Titanic's first dinner sold for £62,000.