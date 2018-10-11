Image copyright AAIB Image caption The plane slewed left ending up near some crops

A light aircraft crashed after a passenger "inadvertently restricted" its control stick as the pilot landed, an air accident probe revealed.

The plane hit turbulence as it landed in Wiltshire, causing the passenger to "freeze", the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The pilot could not stop the descent, and the left-side landing gear detached when it hit the ground.

Neither the pilot or passenger were injured in the accident.

The 69-year-old pilot told the passenger to move so he could adjust the control stick.

After a single bounce, he managed to land the aircraft on its right main landing gear and tail wheel, causing the aircraft to settle onto its left wingtip, the report said.

In his report to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) the pilot said he had not anticipated that his passenger might "unexpectedly freeze in such a manner, at a critical moment".

But he said he believed that if he had been more prepared for such an eventuality, he might have been able to overcome the restriction by exerting greater force to the control stick.