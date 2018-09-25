Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in Thamesdown Drive on Monday morning

A mobility scooter rider has died following a crash with a car.

The man, 65, was on Thamesdown Drive, Swindon, at about 11:00 BST on Monday when his scooter was in collision with a Ford Focus.

Wiltshire Police said the man, who lived locally, sustained head injuries and died in hospital later that evening.

Officers said formal identification has not yet been completed but the man's next of kin have been informed.