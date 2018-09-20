Image copyright English Heritage Image caption Taney Roniger returned to Stonehenge after 47 years and recreated a photo with her husband in place of her father

This summer, English Heritage invited families to revisit Stonehenge and recreate photos taken at the ancient monument decades ago.

The project is designed to celebrate 100 years since Stonehenge was gifted to the nation by local landowners Cecil and Mary Chubb.

The "then and now" photos will feature in a celebratory digital photo-album.

English Heritage's Kate Davies said: "Each and every person who has visited the monument is part of its story".

Bob Heyhoe first visited Stonehenge as an 18-year-old, while on summer leave from an RAF apprenticeship in 1960.

Returning to recreate a photograph taken nearly 60 years ago, he said: "You didn't take so many photos in those days.

"The photo was found a few weeks after my mother died and returning to Stonehenge today stirs up memories of a really special family day out."

Sue Lane visited Stonehenge with her mother and grandparents in 1966 when she was four years old.

She remembers: "It was a blowy day, I had just recovered from measles and in the photo my mother is shielding me from the wind.

"I'd always wanted to come back, and it was emotional to now be able to share my early experience with my daughter and husband."

Rowland Allen and his family visited Stonehenge in 1955, three years before the large trilithon stone was re-erected.

He said: "Every August, from when I was two to about fifteen, my family would stop at Stonehenge on our way to Cornwall. In the (original) photo, you can see my mother, father, grandmother and cousins.

Mr Allen now lives in Florida and returned to Stonehenge with three generations of his family to recreate the photo.

He said: "Coming back to Stonehenge this summer was incredible. The visit helped me to remember family members who aren't here anymore."

