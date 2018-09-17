Man denies murder after Trowbridge baseball bat attack death
- 17 September 2018
A man has denied murdering a man who died 11 years after he was attacked with a baseball bat.
Neil Sutherland, 34, is accused of murdering Paul Mills, who was attacked in Southwick, Trowbridge, in 2006. Mr Mills died aged 44 in March 2017.
Mr Sutherland, of Kyte Way, Trowbridge, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to murder.
A trial date has been set for 1 April 2019 at Salisbury Crown Court.