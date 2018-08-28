Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at a bridge known locally as Prison Bridge

A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash on a bridge.

The car crashed on the bridge over the Kennet and Avon Canal in Bath Road Devizes, Wiltshire, just after 23:00 BST on Monday.

The woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital. The road was closed for seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

Both have been taken to Melksham police station for questioning.

The vehicle involved was travelling towards Caen Hill when it crashed on the bridge, known locally as Prison Bridge.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.