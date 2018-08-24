Image caption The building was the home of the Swindon Advertiser for nearly 150 years before it was sold

All the rooms in a Grade II-listed former newspaper office have been let despite concerns over its suitability.

The empty Swindon Advertiser offices on Victoria Road had previously been listed on property website Rightmove as an "eight-bedroom house share to rent".

Earlier this week the site was inspected by council officials amid concerns relating to the Housing Act.

It came after local councillors raised questions over whether the building was suitable for multiple occupation.

The inspection by Swindon Borough Council took place after the BBC highlighted the building was being offered to rent.

Ad Hoc Property Management, which manages the property on behalf of owners Blewbury Court Ltd, said prior to new tenants moving in, temporary showers and improvements to kitchen facilities were installed.

'Short-term situation'

A spokesperson added council inspectors and fire officers, who had been sent to check the facilities this week, had been "welcomed into the building" while longer term plans were finalised.

Nick Burns-Howell, of South Swindon Parish Council, said he was also assured the property guardian move was a "short-term situation".

He said he had also raised concerns about the lack of public consultation about the building, but added the developers had told him they would organise a public meeting to explain the building's future.

Image copyright Ad Hoc Property Management Image caption Developers plan to convert the 43,000 sq ft premises into 31 residential apartments

Property guardianship schemes enable renters to pay below market rates to stay in a vacant building, acting as caretakers, but on short-term notice to leave.

The building, which was the home of the Swindon Advertiser from 1870, was vacated in April after owners Newsquest sold it to developers Blewbury Court.

In March the developers notified Swindon Borough Council of their intention to exercise permitted development rights to change the use of the nearly 43,000 sq ft former printworks and office premises into 31 residential apartments.