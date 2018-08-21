A man arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal crash near Marlborough while unfit through drugs has been released on conditional bail.

A 41-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just before 21:00 BST on Saturday on the B4192 near Toll Cottage, Preston, near Ramsbury.

Police said a silver Ford Galaxy left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the verge.

The man on conditional bail is 27 and from Berkshire.

A 26-year-old man, also from Berkshire, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

The road was closed for about nine hours and reopened shortly before 06:00 on Sunday.