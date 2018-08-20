Image caption The building was the home of the Swindon Advertiser for nearly 150 years before it was sold

Plans to install "guardians" to manage a Grade II listed former newspaper office ahead of its redevelopment have been branded "unacceptable".

The empty Swindon Advertiser offices in the town's Victoria Road are listed on the property website Rightmove as an "eight bedroom house share to rent".

Property managers are seeking "live-in guardians" to "protect" the building, calling it a "fantastic opportunity".

The move has been criticised by local councillors.

Property guardianship schemes enable renters to pay below market rates to stay in a vacant building, acting as caretakers, but on short-term notice to leave.

Nick Burns-Howell, of South Swindon Parish Council, said it was "unacceptable".

"Even if this is intended as a short term option, the developer should be focused on investing in this important landmark rather than creating a rental property which has seen little or no refurbishment since it was vacated," he said.

Another councillor, Jane Milner-Barry, said she was "puzzled" by the decision.

The building, which was the home of the Swindon Advertiser from 1870, was vacated in April after owners Newsquest sold it to developers Blewbury Court.

In March the developers notified Swindon Borough Council of their intention to exercise permitted development rights to change the use of the nearly 43,000 sq ft former printworks and office premises into 31 residential apartments.

Image copyright Ad Hoc Property Management Image caption Developers plan to convert the 43,000 sq ft premises into 31 residential apartments

A spokesman for Blewbury Court representatives, Ad Hoc Property Management, said refurbishment work had been carried out. The company managed "many historic buildings across the UK and we understand the importance of protecting the heritage of them".

"We take buildings which would otherwise be sitting empty rotting away and repurpose them as temporary affordable living, which allows people to save money and for properties to be protected," he said.