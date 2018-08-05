Image caption The cause of the fire is under investigation

Up to 50 firefighters were called in to tackle a blaze in a large thatched cottage in south Wiltshire.

Crews were faced with a "rapidly developing" fire at the property in Moor Lane, Whiteparish, close to the Hampshire border.

The alarm was raised at 0930 BST, with 10 fire engines called to the scene.

Moor Lane is currently closed at the junction with the A36 Southampton Road to allow for access.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue crews were given support by colleagues in Hampshire.

There were no reports of any casualties during the fire at Gills Hole Farmhouse.

Group manager Mick Thompson, of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We faced a challenging incident which was rapidly developing with a fully involved thatch from one end to the other.

"Our crews are working really hard in terms of salvaging the occupiers' property."

A large number of officers were deployed to the scene due to the size of the property and the fact it was a highly-flammable thatched roof, the service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are now damping down but expect to be at the scene for "a considerable time".