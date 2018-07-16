Swindon stabbing: Armed police called after attack
- 16 July 2018
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
Armed officers were called to the Grange Park area of Swindon, early on Sunday, after the victim arrived at the Great Western Hospital.
The wounded local man, in his 20s, remains in a stable condition.
The suspect, who is also from the town, remains in custody at Gablecross police station. Police are appealing for any witnesses.