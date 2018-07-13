Man charged with murder over Swindon 'hit-and-run' death
13 July 2018
A man has been charged with murdering a 75-year-old man who died following a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Kenneth Kiley died in hospital on Monday after being hit by a car on Southernwood Drive, Swindon, on Sunday.
Dario Carboni, 24, from Tottenham, London, is also charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man arrested on Monday has been released on bail.