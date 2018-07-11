Image copyright Family photo/Wiltshire Police Image caption Kenneth Kiley, a married father of two, died in the suspected hit-and-run on Southernwood Drive, Swindon, on Sunday

A man who died in a suspected hit-and-run collision was an army veteran who was described by his family as "warm" and "gentle".

Married father-of-two, Kenneth Kiley, aged 75, died on Monday after being hit by a car on Southernwood Drive, Swindon, a day earlier.

Mr Kiley was a passenger in a car involved in a crash, and was hit when he got out to exchange details.

The car left the scene, and Mr Kiley died from his injuries at hospital.

His family released a statement through Wiltshire Police which said he had served in the Parachute Regiment, and later with the Intelligence Corps.

'Made friends easily'

They also said his death had left them "shocked and devastated" and "will leave an enormous hole" in their lives.

"Ken was a kind, warm, gentle and unassuming family man," the statement said.

"He was popular, made friends easily and was always ready to crack a cheesy dad joke and cheeky smile.

"He loved nothing more than spending time with his loving wife Marion and two sons Adam and Matthew, reading his history books, teaching German classes to his friends in Swindon and playing long distance chess with an old army colleague," the family said.

A 24-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. Another man aged 21 was arrested and released on bail.

Wiltshire Police is continuing its investigation and has appealed for any motorists with dashcam footage to contact the force.