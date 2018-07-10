A 75-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

He was involved in a crash and was hit by a car when he got out of his vehicle to exchange details in Southernwood Drive, Swindon, on Sunday, police said.

The car left the scene and the man was taken to hospital but later died.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for any motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.