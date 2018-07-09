Image copyright Google Image caption The licensing of Mr Ross at Malmesbury Abbey has "been deferred until further notice"

A vicar is being investigated for alleged "serious breaches of employment law".

The Reverend Oliver Ross left his roles at two churches in London in June.

The Diocese of London said "subsequent to his departure" it had identified breaches of employment law at St Katherine Cree and St Olave.

Mr Ross was due to be installed as the vicar of Malmesbury and Upper Avon at a service on Thursday evening but the service was cancelled.

Licensing 'deferred'

A spokesman for the Diocese of London said the Home Office has been notified of the alleged breaches and the diocese is "investigating further".

The exact nature of the allegations is not known.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Bristol - which manages Malmesbury and Upper Avon - said the licensing of Oliver Ross "has been deferred until further notice".

The Home Office said it does not routinely comment on individual cases.

Mr Ross was unavailable for comment.