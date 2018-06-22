Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke Chapman died after a crash in Swindon

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car was a "lovable boy", his family have said.

Luke Chapman, 28, from Swindon, was in a crash with a Peugeot at the junction of Penhill Drive and Durnford Road in the town, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

In a statement, his family said he was "loved by many and has already left a huge hole in our hearts".

The Peugeot driver, a 24-year-old man from Swindon, was arrested and released while inquiries continue.