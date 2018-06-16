Image caption The blue plaque has been put at the former GWR medical fund buildings in Faringdon Road

A blue plaque has been unveiled on a building that played a role in the formation of the National Health Service 70 years ago.

Swindon's Great Western Railway (GWR) medical fund was the blueprint behind Nye Bevan setting up the NHS in 1948.

From the 1840s injured or ill railway workers paid a subscription to have access to treatment in the town.

The plaque has been put on the side of former GWR medical fund buildings in Faringdon Road.

Image copyright Swindon Museum Image caption Patients relaxing outside the GWR medical fund hospital

Martha Parry, from Swindon Civic Voice, said most people are unaware of the significance of the site and its "astonishing story" .

"It was an achievement of the workers, working together, a kind of partnership.

"Most of the input and the labour and the money came from the men themselves."

Image copyright Swindon Museum Image caption A pre-1900 operation at the GWR medical fund hospital

Image copyright STEAM Museum Image caption Outside the GWR medical fund building in 1910