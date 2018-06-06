A man is facing a murder charge after the death of a man who was attacked with a baseball bat 11 years earlier.

Neil Sutherland, 34, is accused of murdering Paul Mills who was attacked in Southwick, Trowbridge, in 2006.

Police said Mr Mills died in March last year as a result of epilepsy caused by his injuries.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Mr Sutherland, of Kyte Way, Trowbridge, was released on bail until his plea hearing on 3 August.

Judge Keith Cutler said it would be then the charge would be read for him to answer guilty or not guilty.

Wiltshire Police said Mr Mills died at his home in Heytesbury, near Warminster, on 2 March last year, aged 44.

A police spokesman said: "He died from a long-term health condition, namely epilepsy, which was caused by injuries sustained during a serious assault in Southwick, Trowbridge, in July 2006."