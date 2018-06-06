Image copyright DPDS Consulting Group Image caption The purpose-built centre will include eight grass pitches and a full-size all-weather illuminated pitch

Plans to turn a golf course near Swindon into a £6m training centre for Swindon Town FC have been revealed.

The club wants to develop the Twelve Oaks Golf Club in Highworth into a new 26,000 sq ft (2,400 sq m) complex.

The purpose-built centre will include eight grass pitches, a full-size all-weather illuminated pitch, gymnasium and players' restaurant.

Town manager Phil Brown said it will be a "key element" in the "drive to gain promotion from League Two".

Planning permission for two training pitches on the site of the driving range has already been granted.

The club hopes formal planning applications for the all-weather pitch, which will be available for community use, will be submitted to Swindon Borough Council later in the year.

"This is also a fantastic opportunity for the local community in Swindon and Highworth and should help attract aspiring young footballers."

DPDS Consulting Group, which is advising the club, said a "key element" in funding the new facility was the "decision to allow holiday lodges" on the site which it is proposing to replace with permanent new homes.

Members of the public have been invited to comment on the proposals at a consultation event on 16 June at the Highworth Town Council offices.