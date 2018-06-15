Image copyright Wiltshire Police/PA Wire Image caption Cilliers was told he would have to serve a minimum of 18 years

An Army sergeant has been jailed for life for trying to murder his wife by sabotaging her parachutes.

Victoria Cilliers, 41, survived a 4,000ft (1,220m) fall at Netheravon airfield, Wiltshire, in April 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, also tried to kill her by causing a gas leak at the family home.

At Winchester Crown Court, Cilliers was told he would have to serve a minimum of 18 years.

In sentencing, Mr Justice Sweeney told Cilliers he was "of quite exceptional callousness and a person who would stop at nothing to gratify your own desires".

He described the evidence as "overwhelming" and said Cilliers had three motives.

They were the money he thought he would receive in life insurance, the concern that his wife - a senior officer - could ruin his Army career, and because his wife's death would clear the way for a new life with another woman.

"You continued to pursue your selfish financial, emotional, and sexual desires," he said.

'Wicked offending'

Mrs Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed in a jump at the Army Parachute Association.

Her survival was described as a "near-miracle". It was put down to the soft soil of the ploughed field where she landed.

Image copyright Google Image caption Victoria Cilliers almost died in the 2015 parachute jump

Her light weight was also attributed as a factor in helping to minimise her injuries.

Mr Justice Sweeney said Mrs Cilliers, although recovered physically, had sustained serious and long-lasting psychological damage.

"This was wicked offending of extreme gravity", he told Cilliers.

He husband, who was an experienced parachute packer, tampered with equipment he knew his wife was going to use.

In court

BBC reporter Bethan Bell

The public gallery was full for the sentencing of Emile Cilliers, with spectators queuing for at least half an hour before the courtroom opened.

Those looking on included his mother Zaan Cilliers and the mother of the first two of his six children, Nicolene Shepherd, who had a front-row seat.

Mrs Cilliers, who had travelled from South Africa for her son's trial, remained stoic throughout Mr Justice Sweeney's sentencing remarks.

She listened to the judge describe her firstborn as "callous, manipulative and dangerous".

As her son was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years before he is considered for parole, Mrs Cilliers gave a resigned shrug and left the court building.

'Dangerous man'

Days earlier, he had caused a gas leak at their home in Amesbury by loosening a gas valve fitting in a kitchen cupboard.

He was plagued with debt and needed his wife's life insurance money to start a new life with his lover, the trial was told.

Jurors heard Cilliers believed he would get a £120,000 life insurance payout in the event of his wife's accidental death.

Wiltshire Police said: "Emile Cilliers is dangerous - he's a cold, callous, selfish man who cares only about money and his sexual conquests."