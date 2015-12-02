Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The human remains were dug up 2008 and date from before 2400 BC

A senior druid has vowed to seek a judicial review over a government decision allowing ancient human remains from Stonehenge to be kept in a museum.

King Arthur Pendragon claims the cremated bones, unearthed in 2008, are from members of the royal line and wants them reburied.

A licence allowing them to go on display expired last month, but has since been extended.

Mr Pendragon said the government had "reinterpreted" the law.

'Mobilise supporters'

Since their excavation, the remains have led to new discoveries about Stonehenge.

Prof Mike Parker Pearson from University College London said the bones were buried over a period of 600 years, and include the remains of men, women and children.

His findings will be formally published in the Antiquity Journal next year.

If new scientific advances were made, he added, the licence allowed for future examination of the bone fragments.

Image copyright PA Image caption King Arthur Pendragon will apply for the judicial review in May 2016

The items will be held in storage until the bones are transferred to Salisbury Museum in April.

Mr Pendragon said he would will apply for the repatriation of the bones when they are moved to the museum, and will then apply for a judicial review.

He added: "We are not going to roll over on this and we are going to mobilise our supporters around the world."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Every licence application is carefully considered on its merits.

"Having weighed up all the arguments put forward, Ministers found the case made by Professor Parker Pearson to be more persuasive than that put forward by those who opposed the application and have amended the licence as he requested."

Meanwhile, Mr Pendragon also told the BBC he planned to seek a change in the law to better protect pre-Christian human remains.

He will also address the issue at the Stonehenge winter solstice on 22 December.