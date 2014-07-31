Swindon man faces nine human trafficking charges
- 31 July 2014
A Swindon man has been charged with human trafficking offences relating to nine Lithuanians.
Nerijus Gudelevicius, 33, of Westlea, appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He faces three counts of trafficking a person into the UK for exploitation and six of knowingly holding a person in slavery or servitude.
He has been bailed and is due to reappear at the court on 13 August following his arrest 27 March.