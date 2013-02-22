The funeral of a 10-year-old girl from Wiltshire who was killed in a skiing accident has taken place.

Jemima Prees, from Colerne, died on 10 February after skiing off piste and crashing into a tree during a winter holiday in the Tyrol region of Austria.

She died at the scene from a major brain injury, despite resuscitation attempts by her brother and father.

Her funeral was held at the Church of St John The Baptist, in Colerne.

Jemima's family said she was "quirky, intelligent and fearless"

Speaking after the tragedy, Jemima's family said: "She died in a beautiful place doing something she loved, with some of her favourite people.

"She had a capacity to touch people with love in a way that is rarely seen. It was a privilege to know her for nearly 11 years.

"She was quirky, intelligent, fearless, but most of all, always warm and amusing. Everyone loved her. We were so lucky to have shared so much time with her."

Her family has set up a charity in her memory, named Jemima's Gift, intended to help children benefit from opportunities in the arts, sport and education.