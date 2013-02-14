Image copyright Wiltshire Police handout Image caption Jemima's family said it was unknown why she suddenly went straight down the piste

A 10-year-old from Wiltshire who was killed in a skiing accident "died in a beautiful place doing something she loved", her family has said.

The family of Jemima Prees, from Colerne, have paid tribute to their daughter "who lived every day as there might be no tomorrow".

She died after skiing off piste and crashing into a tree during a winter holiday in the Tyrol region of Austria.

The family said she died instantly at the scene from a major brain injury.

A written statement added that her brother's "heroic 40 minutes of resuscitation enabled her organs to be donated to save or transform four people's lives".

Calder House School in Colerne, near Chippenham, where she was a student, has also paid tribute to Jemima, describing her as "everybody's sweetheart... a lovely girl".

Austrian police said Jemima had skied off piste on Sunday and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Innsbruck.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash in the Mayrhofen resort.

'Quirky, intelligent, fearless'

A police spokesman said previously: "After the girl lost control, she began to gain speed. She went faster and faster and sped over the edge of the piste and into the woods.

Image copyright Europic Agency Image caption A rescue helicopter flew her to hospital in Innsbruck

"She then hit the tree and was very badly hurt."

The Mayrhofen resort in Austria has almost 100 miles (161 km) of pistes and has been popular with British skiers since the 1970s.

Jemima's family said: "She died in a beautiful place doing something she loved, with some of her favourite people."

"She had a capacity to touch people with love in a way that is rarely seen. It was a privilege to know her for nearly 11 years.

"She was quirky, intelligent, fearless, but most of all, always warm and amusing. Everyone loved her. We were so lucky to have shared so much time with her."

The family added that Jemima was "skiing within her ability and taking it very carefully" and it was unknown why she suddenly went straight down the piste or why she didn't turn or fall.