Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The opposition leader recently returned to Burma after a 17-day tour of Europe

The sister of the late husband of Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi has organised a traditional Burmese lunch party in her honour.

Ms Suu Kyi recently returned to Burma after a tour of Europe during which she received her Nobel Peace Prize, 21 years after it was awarded.

Lucinda Phillips' brother Michael Arris was married to Ms Suu Kyi until his death from cancer in 1999.

The party took take place at Warminster Rugby Club in Wiltshire on Saturday.

The event, to celebrate Ms Suu Kyi's visit to England and her election to the Burmese parliament, will raise funds for Christian education in remote areas of Burma.