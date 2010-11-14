Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Suu Kyi was released by the military when her sentence ended on Saturday.

The Wiltshire-based brother-in-law of Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken of his joy at her release.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ms Suu Kyi had been detained for 15 of the past 21 years. She was released by the military when her sentence ended on Saturday.

Adrian Phillips, from Warminster, said: "At long last she's free.

"We are obviously very pleased if it means we can contact her again after so many years of silence."

Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won the election in 1990 but was never allowed to take power.

She was under house arrest or in prison almost continually from then until her release.

Mr Phillips' wife Lucinda is the sister of Ms Suu Kyi's late husband, the British scholar Michael Aris who died of prostate cancer in 1999 at the age of 53.

Mr Phillips, 68, said he was hoping to travel to Burma to visit 65-year-old Ms Suu Kyi, who has two sons, Alexander and Kim.

"The last time I spoke to her was when her husband died in 1999," he said.

"There are all sorts of family matters that we haven't been able to talk to her about.

"She has a granddaughter, Jasmine, who she has never seen."