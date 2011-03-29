Image caption Mr Moore was pronounced dead at the scene

Two men have been arrested following the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car which failed to stop.

David Moore was hit by an Audi 3 car while crossing Wood Lane in Ferryhill, County Durham, on Sunday.

The 54-year-old father-of-two, of Aidens Walk in the town, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two local men, aged 21 and 26, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have now been bailed.

The Audi, which had earlier been reported stolen, left the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away.

Mr Moore worked as a manager for EOS Ltd, an engineering firm in Newton Aycliffe.

Police said he had been out for the evening and was walking home from the White Horse pub when he was hit by the car.

Det Ch Insp Paul Goundry said: "I am very keen to hear from anyone who might have seen the car being left in Brancepeth Road."