A man who survived a road accident more than 40 years ago has died two weeks after being knocked down by a car.

Malcolm Curnow was struck on a zebra crossing near Tesco on Station Road, Annfield Plain, on 3 November.

The 59-year-old suffered severe head injuries and died on Monday. Police said Mr Curnow survived a serious road accident when he was 16.

The 44-year-old male driver of the car was arrested and bailed on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A statement from Durham Police said: "Mr Curnow lived in Castle Court, Annfield Plain and had lived in the area all his life.

"He has two sisters, one older and one younger, and was well-known locally by people who would often see him out walking.

"He was the victim of a serious road accident when he was aged 16, in which he suffered serious head injuries.

"This effectively left him unable to work, but he was still able to lead an independent life."