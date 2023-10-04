Sunderland Council withdraws plans to convert pub into hostel
Plans to convert a Sunderland pub into supported accommodation for young, "vulnerable" men have been withdrawn by the local authority.
A planning application from the city council would have seen the Halfway House pub turned into seven flats for men aged 18-25 with "complex needs".
Public objections submitted to the council included concern about possible anti-social behaviour and crime.
Sunderland City Council indicated the scheme could "move forward" next year.
The Halfway House pub, described as a "lovely landmark" by locals, was recently put on the market and was earmarked for a new use.
The original proposal, submitted by Sunderland Council in August, said people with "complex needs", including rough sleepers, vulnerable people and those leaving care or hospital would be housed there, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The development and building were expected to be owned by the city council and operated by support provider Changing Lives.
Plans showed the four-storey building off Southwick Road would also include several en-suite bathrooms, office space and staff accommodation.
A decision on the application was expected to be made last month, but - on 29 September - the planning application was officially withdrawn.
'Sustainability'
Concerns has been raised by Southwick ward councillors Michael Butler and Alex Samuels who had expressed concern about the "sustainability" of the development, and over how neighbours had been consulted.
A further objection came from the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) about the loss of the building as a public house, noting the Halfway House had been "trading very recently".
"As a community facility it should be proven the venue is unviable as a public house before consideration is given to reuse," it said at the time, adding: "Unviability must take into account future potential as well as past performance."
When approached for comment following its decision to withdraw the application, Sunderland City Council indicated the scheme could "move forward" next year.
A council spokesperson said: "We are committed to a programme of development that will create more and better quality homes for our most vulnerable residents.
"We are progressing with plans for a number of schemes across the city, including the Halfway House pub site in Southwick. Whilst others are currently progressing, we will look to move forward with this particular development next year."
Any re-submitted planning application for the change of use of the pub would be subject to another consultation as part of the planning process.
