Newcastle United: Bus strikes to affect travel to Champion's League game
- Published
Football supporters travelling to Newcastle's Champions League game are being warned to expect disruption due to bus and train worker strikes.
Employees of both Go North East and Northern Rail will be on strike on Wednesday with many services expected to be cancelled.
Newcastle City Council said it was extending the opening hours of its car parks to cope with extra traffic.
Newcastle's game against Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at 20:00 GMT.
The council warned fans to leave plenty of time to travel to St James' Park.
It said it was extending opening times at car parks until midnight including Eldon Square, Spillers and Manors.
Bus depots affected by the strike action include Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Sunderland and Washington.
Metro operator Nexus warned travellers that trains would be extremely busy and that supporters should plan their journeys.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk