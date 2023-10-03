Swan shot dead in Sunderland's Herrington Country Park
A swan shot in the head in a Sunderland park has died of its injuries, leaving wildlife volunteers "heartbroken".
The male bird was found seriously injured at Herrington Country Park - where it had lived for 10 years - last Tuesday.
Volunteers managed to pull the swan from the lake the following morning but he was unable to survive his wounds.
A reward of £1,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to a successful prosecution.
It comes days after it was reported that five ducks were shot dead at Hetton Lyons Country Park in Hetton-le-Hole.
The RSPCA, which is investigating both attacks, described the shootings as "mindless".
- Warning: Contains images and descriptions some people may find distressing
The swan had to be put down by a vet due to his injuries, believed to have been caused by someone firing at it with an air rifle.
Christine Robins, who is part of the volunteer group, said staff were "absolutely heartbroken".
"He knew us, he warms to us, so when he saw us he just came over," she said.
"We got him out of the water, pulled him out, he laid his head and we examined him.
"I think he had lost an eye - he had at least seven different wounds in his head and his face and it was disgusting."
Fellow volunteer Howard Sherrington blamed a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.
"The park used to be locked on a night, it was always locked at dusk in the summer and winter.
"They [the police] can see there's antisocial behaviour going on but we don't know, there just seems that there's nothing being done, and it's not just this park.
"It was absolutely sickening to see," he added.
RSPCA Chief Inspector Lindsey Avery said: "I can't understand why people would take enjoyment about harming wildlife.
"There seems to be a spate recently of attacks on wildlife, not only at this location but in the other fishing and wildlife locations around here."
Northumbria Police said the inquiry was being led by the RSPCA, adding: "As a force we take all reports of wildlife crime very seriously, and anyone who causes unnecessary suffering to an animal could face criminal action."
Herrington Country Park, along with 15 other parks, cemeteries and gardens in Sunderland, has remained unlocked since 2016 due to budget cuts.
"Unfortunately, there are a minority of people who attack, injure and kill wildlife inside and outside our city's parks," a Sunderland City Council spokesperson said.
"These are criminal offences and we would urge anyone with information to contact the city council, the police or the RSPCA."
