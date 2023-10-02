10,000 oysters to be released off Whitburn coast
About 10,000 oysters were being released onto a manmade reef off the north-east England coast on Monday.
Conservationists hope to restore the species on a 7,500 sq m (80,729 sq ft) platform near Whitburn, South Tyneside.
More than 750 tonnes of old stones and scallop shell have been lowered onto the seabed in recent weeks.
It is part of the Wild Oysters Project's plans to tackle declining native oyster numbers across the UK.
The molluscs help to create healthy coastal environments, helping to reduce nitrogen levels by absorbing it into their shells and tissue.
Wild Oyster Project experts said they had a "big impact" and were capable of filtering about 200 litres of water a day.
The project is made up from the Zoological Society of London, Blue Marine Foundation, British Marine and Groundwork North East and Cumbria.
