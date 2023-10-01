Man's upset as Sycamore Gap sapling removed by park bosses
A man who planted a sapling near the felled Sycamore Gap tree has criticised park bosses for removing it.
Kieran Chapman, 27, installed the new tree metres from the site at Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, to restore "hope".
But National Trust officials said they had remove it because of the site's UNESCO World Heritage status.
"It's a load of politics and legal jargon", Mr Chapman, from Westerhope, Newcastle, said.
The vehicle repair specialist said he was "gutted" to hear the world-famous landmark had been deliberately felled on Wednesday.
He decided to source a replacement sycamore from a local garden centre, before spending several hours planting it on Friday afternoon.
"It was such an iconic tree which has taken hundreds of years to grow and was gone in five minutes," he said.
"(I thought) even the new tree could sort of resemble what was once there, if we are able to bring a bit of love and hope and joy back to the community."
Despite several saplings already in the area, he said none were located between the two hills, which form the Sycamore Gap.
But by Sunday morning, he discovered the sapling had been removed.
He had been contacted by the National Trust, who acknowledged his efforts, but said it would need to be removed and planted elsewhere.
Mr Chapman said: "Are they going to start removing all the other saplings? At the end of the day it's a tree in soil.
"It's not quite heartbreak but you try and do a good thing. I am devastated - I didn't think I'd be as emotional over a tree, but I am."
Earlier, actor and former president of the Council for National Parks Brian Blessed urged park bosses to plant another tree near the fallen landmark.
He said it would improve chances of the stump growing into a new tree, adding it would "talk to it, it will help it."
The National Trust, which looks after the site along with the Park Authority, said it was "grateful for the many offers of support".
However, it said it was "important for everyone to remember" the site is an ancient monument and "adding to it can damage the archaeology" and is "unlawful without prior consent from the government".
A spokesperson said: "We urge anyone wanting to pay tribute to the Sycamore Gap tree to speak to the National Trust first.
"The public can leave pictures, poems and memories at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.
"The National Trust and Northumberland National Park, along with other partners and local people, are making plans for the site and the Sycamore Gap tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know the best way forward."
"While regrettably we have had to remove the sapling, we have spoken to the person who planted it, and are working with them to find an appropriate planting spot within the local area."
A man in his 60s in connection was arrested with the felling, while a 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage was released on bail.
