Sycamore Gap: Brian Blessed says cut down tree 'not dead'
Robin Hood actor Brian Blessed has urged park bosses to plant another tree near the felled Sycamore Gap landmark.
The 86-year-old former president of the Council for National Parks said it would give the stump "company" helping it to regrow.
The Northumberland tree, which featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Price of Thieves, was cut down on Wednesday.
Blessed said it was "beyond comprehension" and he believed it was not dead.
The actor, who starred in the film as Robin Hood's father Lord Locksley, said he was hopeful something could grow in its place.
"It will survive and it will be very bushy," he told told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.
"You know, give it company and plant another tree a good 200 yards or 300 yards to keep it company, it will talk to it, it will help it."
He said he was "heartbroken" to find the "deeply honoured tree" had been felled.
"There was a wonderful Sycamore tree... they're wonderful with their big leaves and someone has cut it down.
"People have gone there and it brought joy to them, people have left their ashes there when they've died, they've got married there, and all kinds of lovely events have taken place."
The National Trust which looks after the site alongside the Park Authority said it, along with Northumberland National Park, was considering future plans for the site and the tree.
Manager Andrew Poad previously said the stump was "healthy" and they may be able to coppice the tree, where new shoots grow from the trunk's base.
There is a sycamore sapling near the tree, which Northumberland National Park said was protected from the local sheep by a circular wall.
The National Trust has since urged people to stop visiting the site while agencies assess the tree and take seeds and clippings.
A man in his 60s in connection was arrested in connection with the felling, while a 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage was released on bail.
