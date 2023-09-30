Sycamore Gap: People urged to stop visiting cut down tree
- Published
Visitors have been urged to stop visiting the site of the former Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.
Hundreds of people have been turning up to the world-famous landmark after it was deliberately cut down on Wednesday.
Agencies are currently assessing the fallen tree with seeds and clippings being taken by volunteers.
The National Trust asked people to refrain from going to the location while the work was carried out.
It said the site had now closed to visitors, while it "fully assesses" the fallen landmark and makes the site safe.
Early pictures on social media showed some people photographing themselves touching the stump, before a cordon was erected.
Andrew Poad, general manager at Hadrian's Wall and Housesteads Fort, acknowledged people had wanted to pay their respects.
He said: "The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years, means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site."
But the organisation urged people to follow their advice.
It said it would work alongside Northumberland National Park and other agencies to "consider" future plans for the site and the tree.
The tree, which had stood beside Hadrian's Wall since the 1800s, had been looked after by both the Park Authority and the National Trust.
The warning comes as Northumbria Police said a man in his 60s had been arrested in connection with the felling off the local landmark on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday, but has since been released on bail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.