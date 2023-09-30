Newcastle fan charged after mocking Munich air disaster
- Published
A Newcastle United fan has been charged after mocking the Munich air disaster in a video on social media.
Northumbria Police said a 41-year-old man from North Shields had been charged with a public order offence after investigating the "offensive comments".
The man reportedly made the comments after Newcastle United won their match against Manchester City on Wednesday.
Seven Manchester United footballers were among 21 people killed in the crash in 1958.
The man has since been bailed with conditions, and banned from St James' Park during match days.
Supt Rob Bosson said: "First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities - and we take reports of this nature very seriously.
"As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.
"I would like to thank both the public and our partners for their continued support."
Newcastle United said "tragedy-related chanting and gesturing" was "completely unacceptable".
"(We are) committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it."
The man is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' court on 18 October.
