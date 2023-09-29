Man in his 60s held over Sycamore Gap tree felling
A man in his 60s has been arrested by police investigating the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.
The landmark, beside Hadrian's Wall, was cut down overnight on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the man was arrested on Friday evening and remains in police custody assisting officers with inquiries.
A spokesperson said: "I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we're taking this situation."
