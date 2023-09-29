Sycamore Gap: Man in his 60s held after Hadrian's Wall tree cut down
A man in his 60s has been arrested by police investigating the cutting-down of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.
The landmark, beside Hadrian's Wall, was cut down overnight on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the man was arrested on Friday evening and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday and has since been released on bail, police said.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: "The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark - and a local treasure - has quite rightly resulted in an outpouring of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
"I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we're taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
"Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch..
"If you've seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us - I'd implore you to contact us."
The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
Northumberland National Park Authority officials said the tree was "part of England's identity" as it had been "a real inspiration" to artists, writers and photographers.
Chief executive Tony Gates said: "A lot of people have a deep connection to this place, and fond memories of this place, and to have lost that is a real shame."
