Resident frustrated by broken lift in Newcastle tower block
Residents of a Newcastle tower block are in danger of becoming isolated because a lift serving odd floors in the building keeps breaking down.
Resident John Peckett, 66, said the lift at Wyndley House in Kenton had been out of action for three weeks.
He said the faulty lift particularly affects disabled residents and the elderly who must use stairs to go up or down a floor to access the other lift.
Your Homes Newcastle (YHN), which manages the building, has apologised.
The building, which is on the Montagu Estate, is served by two lifts - an odd-floor lift and an even-floor lift.
Locals have raised concerns over the reliability of the odd-floor lift ever since repairs were carried out in April. The same lift previously broke down in August.
"It's not very good, especially if you're disabled or having trouble walking downstairs on the higher floors," said Mr Peckett, who has been recovering from two leg-related injuries.
He said he was fearful of using the stairs after recovering from a ruptured quadricep and dislocated ankle.
'Not healthy'
In addition, delivery drivers no longer drop off at his flat - or those of many other residents - due to the faulty lift, said Mr Peckett.
"There was a delivery of shopping left outside the front door [on the ground floor] because they couldn't take it to the person," he said.
"There are people in their 90s here and it's not a healthy situation for them."
David Langhorne, group director of assets and development at YHN, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was working to complete an "essential repair".
"The lift servicing the even floors remains operational, and many customers and those bringing deliveries are able to visit all addresses by taking this lift, then walking up or down one floor.
"We fully appreciate that this isn't possible for everyone and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused all residents.
"We have offered support where required for deliveries and for those needing to get in and out of their home."
