Sycamore Gap: Hopes shoots could regrow from felled tree
- Published
There are hopes shoots could still grow from one of the UK's most famous trees which was deliberately chopped down.
The landmark at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight on Wednesday.
National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was "healthy" and they might be able to coppice the tree, where new shoots grow from the base of a trunk.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Mr Poad said: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree."
Northumberland National Park Authority officials believe the tree, known as Robin Hood's Tree, was "deliberately felled".
Chief executive Tony Gates said the tree was "part of England's identity" as it had been "a real inspiration" to artists, writers and photographers.
"A lot of people have a deep connection to this place, and fond memories of this place, and to have lost that is a real shame," he said.
He added he hoped it would not affect tourism "too much" as Northumberland had "many other beautiful things to see".
"We're hoping people will continue to come here, and we will look to the future and how we can continue to make this a special place for people."
Supt Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, described the tree as "a world-renowned landmark" and said its loss had "caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond".
He added officers were keeping an "open mind" and the investigation was still at an early stage.
However, he urged anyone with information to contact the force.
The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
In 2016, it was named Tree of the Year in a competition organised by the Woodland Trust.
The tree's felling led to an outpouring of emotion with many lamenting the loss of an emblem of the North East, with many saying they had proposed to partners at the tree and scattered loved ones' ashes nearby.
Photographer Ian Sproat said his "heart was ripped out" when he saw the damage, while Hexham MP Guy Opperman described being "utterly stunned".
