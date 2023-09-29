Sycamore Gap: Hopes shoots could regrow from felled tree
- Published
There are hopes shoots could still grow from one of the UK's most famous trees which was deliberately chopped down.
The landmark at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight on Wednesday.
National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was "healthy" and they might be able to coppice the tree, where new shoots grow from the base of a trunk.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Mr Poad said: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree."
Northumberland National Park Authority officials believe the tree, known as Robin Hood's Tree, was "deliberately felled".
Chief executive Tony Gates said the tree was "part of England's identity" as it had been "a real inspiration" to artists, writers and photographers.
"A lot of people have a deep connection to this place, and fond memories of this place, and to have lost that is a real shame," he said.
He added he hoped it would not affect tourism "too much" as Northumberland had "many other beautiful things to see".
"We're hoping people will continue to come here, and we will look to the future and how we can continue to make this a special place for people."
What is coppicing?
Coppicing is a technique that involves felling trees at their base to create a stump, known as the stool, where new shoots will grow.
The shoots regrow from dormant buds at the base of the stump to create dense stands of multi-stemmed trees.
It dates back to the Stone Age and was originally used to ensure a regular source of firewood and timber.
Source: National Trust and Woodland Trust
The High Sheriff of Northumberland, Diana Barkes, said it was an "emblem" of the county, and it was a "huge loss" to everybody with "a lot of anger and upset".
"Whether we can create something out of the wood for people to come and remember the tree and remember their loved ones, I don't know, but maybe," she said.
Supt Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, described the tree as "a world-renowned landmark" and said its loss had "caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond".
The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
In 2016, it was named Tree of the Year in a competition organised by the Woodland Trust.
The tree's felling led to an outpouring of emotion with many lamenting the loss of an emblem of the North East, with many saying they had proposed to partners at the tree and scattered loved ones' ashes nearby.
Photographer Ian Sproat said his "heart was ripped out" when he saw the damage, while Hexham MP Guy Opperman described being "utterly stunned".
What memories do you have of the tree? What questions do you have? Are you a tree surgeon? Please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.