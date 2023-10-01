Stack Whitley Bay terrace approved despite local concerns
Planning has been granted for a roof terrace at a food and drink venue in Whitley Bay, despite fears of potential disruption to a neighbouring school.
Marine Park First School had raised concerns over rooftop plans for the Stack complex in the former Empress Ballroom at Whitley Bay's Spanish City.
The school had asked for the terrace to be closed during school hours, but this was dismissed by the council.
The venue's owner said there would be no "unacceptable impact" from the site.
Plans for the venue were submitted earlier this year, prompting anger from some residents and businesses who said it would lead to a rise in "anti-social behaviour" in the immediate vicinity.
Danieli Group, which also runs Stack in Seaburn, Sunderland, wants to transform the disused ballroom in Whitley Bay into a series of street food outlets and a live entertainment stage.
The venue is in the process of gaining permission for various parts of the project, with its alcohol licence approved last month.
Councillors discussing an application for the roof terrace heard there were concerns over its proximity to the school and residential homes, but voted to approve the plans on Thursday.
"Whilst the terrace will be visible within the street scene, it will not result in any obstruction of view from residential dwellings," a report on the plans said.
"The applicant has also commented on these concerns, pointing out that the site is within a town centre location and the proposal would not create an unacceptable impact, in terms of overlooking or privacy."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said access during school hours was likely be limited, as the venue's peak times were in the evenings and at the weekend.
As such, the number of people using the roof terrace during school hours should be limited, lessening any potential disturbance.
Councillor John O'Shea previously said the venue would bring "significant benefits" to the town.
