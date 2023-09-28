Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall 'felled overnight'
- Published
A medieval sycamore tree which stood in a dramatic dip in Hadrian's Wall appears to have been felled overnight, the national park has said.
Police are investigating after the tree in Sycamore Gap - known as Robin Hood's Tree - seemed to have been cut down.
Northumberland National Park Authority officials said it believed it had been "deliberately felled" and asked people to stay away from the site.
Photographer Ian Sproat said his "heart was ripped out" when he saw the damage.
The tree, which featured in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, sits in a natural dip in the landscape in Hexham and was awarded Tree of the Year in 2016.
Mr Sproat said he "drove straight over" from North Shields when he found out it had been felled.
"I was gobsmacked, anger set in and now sadness," he said.
"My heart was ripped out."
"They have just destroyed a part of the North East," the 42-year-old continued.
"It's like cutting down the Tyne Bridge or the Swing Bridge - it's just as monumental
"It's a living thing. I keep asking myself, 'why would anyone do this?'."
Northumbria Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences had been committed.
'All devastated'
Hexham MP Guy Opperman said everybody he had spoken to was "utterly stunned" and "devastated" at the damage.
He described the tree as a symbol of the North East that was "revered and loved across the world".
Conservative MP Mr Opperman said it was "unquestionably a criminal act", but added that "even if police did catch the perpetrator, the tree is still gone".
Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA) said it "had reason to believe" the "iconic North East landmark" had been "deliberately felled".
It added it was working with agencies to make the site safe.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.