South Shields: Police helicopter pilot targeted with laser pen
Two men have been arrested after a police helicopter pilot was targeted with a laser pen.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) chopper had been above South Shields on Monday.
A 38-year-old and a 28-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a reckless or negligent act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or person.
Northumbria Police warned such attacks could have "catastrophic consequences".
The pilot had been targeted "repeatedly" but was able to keep the helicopter steady, it added.
Supt Dave Pickett said: "This was an incredibly dangerous incident that could have caused serious injury or even multiple fatalities.
"Unfortunately we are seeing increasing numbers of reports involving NPAS or commercial aircrafts being targeted by laser pens and I don't think people understand the dangers that it poses.
"It is not a funny prank or a harmless bit of fun. It is incredibly distracting and could ultimately cost people's lives."
