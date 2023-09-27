Banksy anti-Iraq War protest placards up for auction
- Published
Three works by street artist Banksy, valued at between £2,000 and £5,000, are to be sold at auction.
The cardboard placards were made as part of the Wrong War series for a protest march in London in 2003 opposing the conflict in Iraq.
The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, went to the demonstration and kept his sign as a "cool memento".
Auctioneers Anderson and Garland said "very few" of the signs had survived the demonstration.
Most were either discarded in the streets or confiscated by police, it said.
Managing director of the Newcastle auction house Julian Thomson said: "I remember watching the protest on TV in 2003 and following the story as the signs were later accredited to Banksy.
"Banksy's work is followed and loved by collectors all over the world, and these items have already attracted a lot of attention."
The body responsible for authenticating works by Banksy, Pest Control, does not issue certificates of authenticity for items deemed to be "street-art" - ephemeral pieces or those designed to be left in situ.
But the auction house said the placards come with letters of provenance.
"Happy Choppers" and "Bomb Hugger" are expected to sell for between £3,500 and £5,000 each. "Grim Reaper" is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.
