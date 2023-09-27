Newcastle's War Memorial celebrates centenary
Commemorations have been held at Newcastle's War Memorial to mark its centenary.
The monument in Old Eldon Square was paid for by people living in the city, via an appeal for residents to contribute a shilling each.
It was unveiled on 26 September 1923, almost five years after the the end of the First World War.
A century later, it remains a place where generations can pay their respects to lives lost in conflict.
Representatives of the armed forces and veterans came together to mark the centenary and remember those who lost their lives in the First World War and conflicts since.
Newcastle's armed forces champion, Councillor Charlie Gray said: "By gathering to mark the centenary of the War Memorial we will be remembering the lives that were lost and changed forever, while reflecting on the dedication of the citizens of our city to ensuring that those who died in the service of our country haven't been forgotten and honouring those who serve the country today."
The monument cost about £13,200 in 1923, which is the equivalent of about £1m today, and was unveiled to the public by Field Marshal Earl Haig.
At the top of the 32ft (almost 10m) high memorial is a bronze statue of St George on horseback slaying a dragon, which was sculpted by Royal Academy-taught artist Charles Leonard Hartwell.
Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Councillor Veronica Dunn, said: "Many of those who lost their lives in World War One have no grave of their own.
"The people of Newcastle, many who had lost someone themselves, paid for the War Memorial so we could all have a place to remember and reflect.
"Their generosity has provided an enduring symbol of sacrifice and remembrance that will be at the heart of our city for generations to come."
