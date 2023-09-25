Rachel Bacon appointed chief constable of Durham Constabulary
- Published
Rachel Bacon has been named as the new chief constable of Durham Constabulary.
Mrs Bacon, who has served as South Wales Police's deputy chief constable since 2021, will succeed current chief Jo Farrell when she leaves the role.
She has almost thirty years of policing experience, including in the Northumbria and Sussex forces.
The new chief said times were "challenging for policing" but added she would "build on the force's dedication and commitment".
The current leader of the force, Ms Farrell, is to take on a new role at Police Scotland.
'Innovative leader'
Durham Constabulary said it had been a "tough recruitment process" ahead of Mrs Bacon being chosen at a confirmation hearing on Monday.
Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said she was "delighted" at Mrs Bacon's appointment, adding she had "already proven herself to be a strong and innovative leader in previous roles".
Mrs Bacon's policing career began with Sussex Police in 1995, where she later became head of crime and safeguarding for Sussex and Surrey.
In 2017 she transferred to Northumbria Police as assistant chief constable.
In addition to her force responsibilities, the new chief is the UK Police lead for mental health and works nationally to improve policing services and police interaction.
Mrs Bacon said: "These are challenging times for policing, but I have already been impressed by the outstanding commitment I have seen among Durham Constabulary officers and staff to protect local communities and deliver the best possible policing service.
"I look forward to building on that dedication and commitment by working with Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen to deliver on her police and crime plan priorities and take this force from strength to strength."
