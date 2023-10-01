Council unable to 'harmonise' bin collection and fees
- Published
A council has said it is unable to "harmonise" bin collection across Cumbria because of a "lack of clarity" driven by changes in government policy.
Westmorland and Furness Council says it wants to standardise waste and recycling across the area "so everyone receives the same services".
Currently, garden waste collection in South Lakeland is free, but residents in Barrow-in-Furness pay a charge.
But plans to align services are on hold after government policy changed course.
It follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement last week ruling out a previous proposal to introduce "seven bins" for rubbish and recycling across councils in England.
The change of heart comes after the BBC was told the details of the consistent waste collection rules in England were almost ready to be introduced.
The full details of the new system are due to be announced shortly, but government has promised a "smarter" approach that is "designed to work for households across the country".
'Frustration'
However. Dyan Jones, Westmoreland and Furness Council's cabinet member for customer and waste services, criticised the government's lack of clarity over its waste policy, saying it has prevented progress in the council regulating bin collection and fees across the area.
"These delays, changes in policy direction and lack of clarity are impacting and holding up our ability to plan and organise for a harmonised service," said the Lib Dem councillor for Windermere.
Prior to the establishment of the new unitary authority, Westmorland and Furness Council, earlier this year, each former district council oversaw, and was responsible for, their area's refuse collection, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This led to the former Barrow, South Lakeland and Eden districts all having different bin types, collection and charging arrangements.
Ms Jones said: "We recognise our residents' frustration at the differences in waste collection and charging arrangements between the different areas of Westmorland and Furness
"Harmonisation will give us the opportunity to look at efficiencies of scale and streamlining to provide the best service, at the best value, for our residents," she added.
"But we simply cannot get on with this process until we have clarity on the national policy position."
Last week, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said new plans will introduce "a common-sense approach" to waste collection, with the aim of driving up recycling rates.
"The new Simpler Recycling system, to be outlined shortly, will ensure all homes in England can recycle the same materials, ending the confusion over what can and can't be recycled," a spokesperson said.
"Our plans will make recycling easier for everyone and ensure we continue on track to meet our net zero ambitions.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk