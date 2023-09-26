Raac in schools: Education minister to attend St Leonard's Durham
An education minister is due to visit a school to see the disruption potentially unsafe concrete has caused to pupils and teachers.
Parents say they fear the impact on their children's education and mental health after Raac was found at St Leonard's Catholic School in Durham.
Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy is due to meet Baroness Barran there on Wednesday.
The Department for Education (DfE) said it hoped to finalise rebuilding plans before the end of the year.
Pupils have had a mixture of face-to-face and online teaching since reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was identified at the school.
Some have been moved to other locations to continue their learning.
Parent Katie Curtis said: "My daughter was due to start at this school, while her friends have started at other schools, and so far she is finding it very difficult as we're dealing with the unknown.
"We have no idea how long this will be going on for."
She has accused the DfE of "dragging their feet in providing even a medium-term solution" to the issue.
This week pupils in Years 7 to 10 are returning to school for two days a week while continuing with the majority of lessons online.
Year 11 and 12 pupils have returned to school four days a week, while those in Year 13 are being taken 14 miles (22km) by bus to the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust HQ in Washington for lessons.
Tom Banks said his daughter had previously had face-to-face lessons in the sports hall, which saw about 200 pupils being taught by one teacher, with staff blowing whistles to get attention.
He said: "The teachers are doing their best in the circumstances, it's not easy for them, but I just want the DfE to sort something out and get every child back into a classroom five days a week."
Stress levels 'devastating'
Maria Baxter said communication from the school had been "outstanding", but she was worried about the effect the uncertainty about the future of the school building would have on her son's academic attainment.
She said: "The amount of stress he is under due to impending GCSEs, after a significant amount of missed time of quality face-to-face education due to Covid, strikes and now Raac is devastating.
"The level of anxiety and lowered confidence and self esteem is heart-breaking to see as a parent, especially when I have no control of the situation."
The Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust which runs the school said it was "working hard" with the Department for Education to minimise disruption to learning.
Meanwhile, City of Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy has arranged a meeting with Education Minister Baroness Barran at St Leonard's on Wednesday.
The Labour MP has previously complained of a lack of progress and said parents and staff at the school "deserved answers" on whether the school would be rebuilt.
Ms Foy said: "We need a temporary solution to get pupils back in the classroom, as well as for the rebuild of St Leonards to be expedited so that pupils have the modern and safe school they deserve."
A Department for Education spokesperson said it was working with St Leonard's School and Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust "to bring back face-to-face education for all pupils as soon as possible".
A spokesperson added: "Last year we confirmed St Leonard's School will be rebuilt as part of our School Rebuilding Programme.
"We are currently concluding the feasibility work and expect to begin the procurement, design and planning stage before the end of the year, as we look to start construction at the school."
